Rehab of families of Laika and Dodhia villages by Jan 31

Govt forms 10-member panel with Suklabaidya as head

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: In view of the demands of the indigenous people living in Laika and Dodhia in Dibru Saikhowa National Park, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asked the environment and forest and revenue department to permanently rehabilitate the families by January 31.

Chairing a high-level meeting to find out ways to rehabilitate around 1455 families from Laika and Dodhia villages, Sonowal directed the environment and forest department to find out modalities in close coordination with the revenue department and rehabilitate the families elsewhere by January 31.

Sonowal also constituted a ten-member committee with environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya as its chairperson and revenue and disaster management minister Bhabesh Kalita its member and principal secretary of forest as its member secretary.

The other members of the committee are Lakhimpur MP, Chabua MLA, Dhemaji MLA, commissioner and secretary of revenue and disaster management, principal chief conservator of forests and deputy commissioners of Tinsukia and Lakhimpur.

As terms of reference, the chief minister asked the committee to find a logical and permanent solution to the problem of rehabilitation of families presently residing in Laika and Dodhia under Dibru Saikhowa National Park within one month.

The chief minister in response to earmarking of the new lands for the permanent rehabilitation of the families, asked the environment and forest department to conduct survey and complete it within one week so that rehabilitation process can be started on an emergency basis.

The chief minister taking a humane look of the problems of the families also asked the committee to design a rehabilitation package to include needs of drinking water, electricity, and immediate medical requirements etc of the rehabilitated families. He also said that the new area of rehabilitation should not be flood prone and erosion prone and once rehabilitated the dwellers should take steps to plant saplings in their dwelling places to sustain green nature of the area.

State forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya, minister of state for panchayat and rural development Naba Kumar Doley, MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Vinod Hazarika, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, additional chief secretary to chief minister Paban Kumar Borthakur, principal secretary of environment and forests Avinash Joshi, PCCF AM Singh and other government senior officers were present at the meeting.

Later Sonowal also met a delegation of the families of Laika and Dodhia villages and talked to them, listened to their grievances and assured them that they will be rehabilitated within 31 January, 2020.