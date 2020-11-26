Rehabilitation of nine kings of Amri Karbi on the cards

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Assam government would formulate a comprehensive package for rehabilitation of nine kings of Amri Karbi along with other steps for fulfilment of the demands of the community.

Several leaders belonging to different organisations of Amri Karbi on Wednesday met Sonowal at his official residence here and discussed with him issues concerning their lives.

The leaders belonging to Amri Karbi National Council (AKNC), Amri Karbi Students’ Union (AKSU), Amri Karbi Bangtha Asem (AKBA), Amri Tsornam Aharchi Amet (ATAA), Amri Karbi Rukchak Asem (AKRA), Amri Karbi Arloso Asem (AKAA) submitted a memorandum to the chief minister containing their demands.

The delegations representing the population size to the tune of 4 lakh demanded an Autonomous Council for them. Moreover, they also demanded land pattas to each family member belonging to Amri Karbi and wanted a rehabilitation package for nine kings belonging to Amri Karbi.

Sonowal while empathizing with the demands of the Amri Karbi delegations said that his government would look into all their demands as he asked Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner Biswaji Pegu to undertake a survey in the Amri Karbi dominated areas to find out the modus operandi for the allotment of land pattas.

King DUMURU Holising Ronghang, advisor Amri Karbi National Council, eight other representatives and Dispur MLA Atul Bora were present at the meeting.

Moreover, several organisations from Karbi Anglong met chief minister and held a meeting with him at his residence. They submitted a seven point memorandum to chief minister and drew his attention to their problems and grievances. The organisations primarily raised alleged encroachment in Daldali Reserve Forest area.

Sonowal asked special DGP (Border) Mukesh Agarwal and principal chief conservator of forest AM Singh to take tangible steps to reverse the encroachment issue.

He at the same time assured the delegations that the government would very scrupulously study their demands and take pragmatic steps for their fulfilment.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, MP Horensing Bey, former MP Jayanta Rongpi, several executive members (EMs) and representatives from different socio-cultural organisations were present during the meeting.

MP Guwahati Queen Oja, chief secretary Jishnu Baruah, additional chief secretary to the chief minister Paban Kumar Borthakur, principal secretary (home) Neeraj Verma, principal secretary (environment and forest) Avinash Joshi, special DGP Mukesh Agarwal, PCCF AM Singh and several other senior officers of the government were present at the meetings.