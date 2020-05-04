‘Relaxations for movement of migrant workers only’

NEW DELHI, May 3 (PTI): The Union Home Ministry on Sunday made it clear that the relaxations given for the movement of people during the lockdown was available only to distressed migrant workers.

In a communication to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the home ministry allowed movement of such stranded persons, who had moved from their native places or workplaces, just before the lockdown period, but could not return to their native places or workplaces on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures.

The facilitation envisaged in the orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons, who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places for purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in normal course, the communication said.

Several lakh migrant workers were stranded due to the lockdown in various parts of the country.

The home ministry on Friday allowed their movement through trains and buses with certain conditions that include consent of both sending and receiving states, maintenance of social distancing norms besides others.

A 21-day lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was extended up to May 3 and again till May 17.

Migrants enters Assam from Arunachal

The Arunachal government on Sunday allowed more than four hundred migrants workers and labourers to move out from various parts of capital complex and Papum Pare district after consultation with its counterparts in Assam.

These migrants labourers and workers were either living in various relief camps and other areas in the capital and rural parts of the district which include Yupia, Naharlagun etc. They were waiting for the administration’s green signal to go to their hometowns in Assam.

Almost all the people, who moved out through the two check gates of Banderdewa and Hollingi, were from various parts of Assam including Biswanath, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darang, Nagoan, Golaghat and others.

Almost all the migrants workers were working in various firms.

Though the administration provided buses to ferry them with security, but there were many who without any information to the administration and police moved to Assam, sources said.

As per various sources till late evening the administration arranged six buses to evacuate the migrant workers and labourers through Hollongi and Banderdewa checkgates. Other sources informed that around four hundred people had left capital complex since morning today.

Meanwhile, Papum pare administration informed that around 141 migrant workers were sent back to Assam.