Release Ranjan Daimary, other jailed militant leaders: Pramod Boro tells Assam govt

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 20: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro has demanded early release of jailed former NDFB president and one of the signatories of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) accord Ranjan Daimary and several other jailed NDFB cadres as soon as possible.

Boro while attending the open session of the 52nd annual conference of Kokrajhar district unit ABSU and 34th annual conference of Simbargaon anchalik committee of ABSU being held at Mainao Nwgwr Fwthar Simbargaon on Wednesday said that the clauses of BTR accord are getting implemented one by one.

He thanked the state government for granting rehabilitation packages for the NDFB cadres through the spirit of BTR accord clauses on Tuesday.

Also speaking in the event, ABSU general secretary Lawrence Islary said that proper implementation of all clauses of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) accord with letter and spirit to meet good governance and healthy development.

Meanwhile, the 52nd annual conference of Kokrajhar district unit of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and 34th annual conference of Simbargaon Anchalik Committee ABSU was concluded on Wednesday with two-day programme scheduled at Mainao Nwgwr Fwthar Simbargaon in Kokrajhar.

President of Kokrajhar district unit ABSU Janak Ujir hoisted union flag followed by homages to martyrs by Manin Basumatary on the occasion.

The student union discussed on the welfare and development activities of the students union in the delegation session of the conference.

Over 1000 delegates from 21 different anchalik committees in the district participated in the conference.

During the delegation session of the conference, a new executive committee of the Kokrajhar district unit ABSU was formed with Kripesh Daimary as president, Kampha Basumatary as general secretary and Swmaosad Mushahary as treasurer along with other 20 executive members for next two year term.

The open meeting of the conference was chaired by Janak Ujir, president of the Kokrajhar district unit ABSU in the chair.

Among others, Director of UN Academy Kokrajhar I Krishna Gopal Basumatary, retired headmaster Bivekananda Narzary were prominent attendees on the occasion.