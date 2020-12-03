Reliance Trends Shopping Mall sealed in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 3: Reliance Trends Shopping Mall was sealed for its failure to obtain trading license from taxation department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Thursday.

The shopping mall was opened in the heart of Diphu town a month ago before Diwali. Non tribals have to obtain trading license from KAAC authority for running business in Sixth Schedule districts in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

However, Reliance Trends has failed to obtain the trading license from the authority.

In a notice on November 27, the secretary of taxation department asked M/s Trends (Reliance) Shopping Mall to submit a written clarification in support of their claim within seven days.

The order said, “It has come to the notice that you have been carrying out business/trade without obtaining a Trading License from the KAAC authority which is a violation of section 3 of Karbi Anglong District (Trading by Non-Tribals) Regulation, 1953.”

“You are therefore directed to appear before the undersigned and submit your written clarification in support of your claims within seven days,” the notice said.

Taxation officer MS Taro while sealing the shopping mall said, “Any non-tribal person doing business in Karbi Anglong should have a trading license from KAAC. As Trends Shopping Mall has not obtained a trading license it has been sealed, until they obtain a trading license from KAAC.”