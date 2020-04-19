Relief for poor govt’s top priority: Ronghang

HAD Minister reviews COVID-19 preparedness

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 18: Hills area development minister Sum Ronghang reviewed the preparedness for COVID-19 pandemic of Dima Hasao district in a meeting with senior official here on Saturday.

On arrival, Ronghang visited the Isolation ward in Haflong Civil Hospital and also visited the quarantine centre and had a review meeting at Circuit House with North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, Dima Hasao deputy Commissioner Amitabh Rajkhowa, SP Bir Bikram Gogoi and other officials on preparedness and arrangement so far made in Dima Hasao district to prevent and contain coronavirus and relief material distributed to poorer section of the society.

Addressing media persons, Ronghong said that all the highly risk six persons of the Dima Hasao district kept in quarantine centre in Haflong will be released within next four days as all the quarantine persons tested negative for COVID-19.

As regard relief operation, he said that rice is now distributed to BPL under AAY card holder free of cost in view of lockdown earlier for which the price was Rs 1/.

He said now the priority of the government is to provide relief to the poor labourers and workers for which the survey has almost been completed.