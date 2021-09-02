Remain connected with state: Himanta tells faculty, student

CM attends 28th Foundation Day prog of IIT Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended the 28th Foundation Day celebration programme of IIT Guwahati as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that IIT Guwahati has become known for its environment of academic excellence in the entire country with its quality technical education in a short span of close to three decades.

“This institute has produced globally competitive human resources and carried out research that significantly benefited the society,” he said.

Sarma said that unlike other IITs of the country, IIT, Guwahati is the result of the historic Assam Agitation. It came into existence as a result of the collective aspirations of the people of the state. Therefore the responsibility of the institute to the state of Assam and its people increases manifold. He requested the faculties, students and alumnus of IIT-G to remain connected with the state in their entire life and keep working for its well being.

Congratulating the IIT Guwahati fraternity on its Foundation Day, the chief minister urged the institute to help the state in navigating and adapting to this new technological world as well as strengthen our basic scientific research.

He expressed hope that IIT Guwahati will grow to global prominence and the graduates of this institute would lead the nation in every sphere of life. He said that the 28th Foundation Day is a milestone for IIT Guwahati which has already established itself as a premier institute for teaching and research.

He hoped that IIT Guwahati will continue to work on new technologies as well as basic research relevant to the development goals of the state.

Sarma also stated during his speech that the state government has already assured the institute of providing additional land adjacent to its campus and infrastructure support with a hope that IIT Guwahati will take up the responsibility to initiate a medical school so that human resources and amenities related to health care, are augmented and the state is better prepared to deal with major outbreaks of any diseases.

While the director of the Institute Prof. T.G. Sitharam gave the welcome address, the director, IIIT, Guwahati and former director of IIT, Guwahati Dr. Gautam Baruah also spoke on the occasion. A video message from the chairman, Board of Governors, Dr. R.I. Modi, was also played during the programme.

The registrar, deputy directors, deans, members of the faculty and staff, research scholars and students of the institute were also present in the program.

