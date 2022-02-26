Remove Clause 2.3 Of Mos 2021 Or Face Stir: JCCPA

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Feb 25: The Joint Coordination Committee for Protection of Autonomy (JCCPA) staged a sit-in protest at Hanjanglangso beside NH 39 demanding the annulment of Clause 2.3 of the MoS 2021, the tripartite agreement between the six armed organisations of Karbi Anglong, the Government of Assam and the Centre.

The JCCPA leaders said that they can never agree to Clause 2.3 of the MoS 2021 and the rest are acceptable. The 10 open for all category seats in Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) election (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election) is not acceptable.

“If the said clause 2.3 is not removed the JCCPA would have to carry out an agitation,” the JCCPA leader said.

The following organisations and their leaders participated in the protest- Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State, two factions of KSA, Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong, president of Autonomous State Demand Committee, Chandra Kanta Terang, Bapuram Terang and 24+.