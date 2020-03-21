Remove hoardings highlighting BPF schemes: UPPL

Will win council election and form govt alone: Pramod Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 21: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Saturday demanded the State Election Commission (SEC) for removal of all hoarding depicting the achievements of BPF-led BTC administration from Kokrajhar town before the elections to the council.

The election to the 40 constituencies of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was slated for April 4 but was deferred due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

A lot of hoarding and bill boards still exist in various parts of BTAD headquarters even the electoral process of the council is going on.

“The hoardings have mocked at the direction of State Election Commission that barred and restricted the promotion of any government welfare schemes during election period. We demand immediate removal of all hoardings from the town,” UPPL president Pramod Boro said addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Boro rued that many wall paintings of Centrally-sponsored schemes are still present at several places in Kokrajhar.

He also said illegal appointments are going on in the BTC during the electoral process violating the code of conduct of the elections.

“Such back door and back dated appointments should be checked by the State Election Commission,” the UPPL leader said.

Welcoming the postponed of the BTC elections, the UPPL president said it is a good step initiated by State Election Commission to check the spread of deadly COVID-19 virus in the BTAD areas.

“We welcome the State Election Commission’s decision to postpone the election. It is a good decision,” Boro said.

The UPPL will get single majority in the upcoming elections and will form the government along in the BTC, Boro claimed.

“The people from all communities are coming forward to support us. They want a parivartan. They vote for good governance and development. We are confident of winning the poll,” Boro said addressing a press conference here.

“The people start revolting against 17-year rule of BPF led BTC administration. Hagrama Mohilary led BTC is full of corruption and malpractices. The people have been deprived of good governance and development,” Boro said.

Boro informed that former BTC MCLA and BPF leader from Parbatjhora constituency Hem Chandra Brahma and 35 other leaders of BPF Congress, former ABMSU leader, ABSU, AAMSU leaders joined the UPPL on Saturday.

Former BPF leader Hem Chandra Brahma said that BPF has failed to fulfill hopes and aspirations of the people in the BTAD.