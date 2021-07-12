Renu Saini to write biography on senior cop Robin Hibu

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 11: The biography of Robin Hibu, special commissioner of police, Delhi whose social work has become legendary, will be written by renowned Hindi writer and poet Renu Saini.

The title of the biography in Hindi will be ‘Ek Gandhiwadi Police Wala Unsuni Kahani Robin Hibu, IPS’.

Robin Hibu is the first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh.

Hibu said that Saini had called on him to take his permission for writing his biography, which would inspire the youth of the country, especially the Hindi speaking crowd.

“It’s so heartwarming for me that my small endeavours in serving the country as IPS and as a Gandhian social worker for less privileged vulnerable sections of society through NGO Helping Hands, will be written about,” he said.

“Saini told me, “You are an inspiration for today’s youth, your initial difficult journey of life carrying on the die hard Gandhian ideology has impressed me so much that I want to pen down all those unheard struggles of your life for posterity,” Hibu added.

“Hope this biography in Hindi will inspire the new generation to practice Gandhian thoughts for overall societal development,” Hibu said.

One of the top Hindi writers of India Renu Saini has written a number of hit books on different subjects like ‘Kalam ko Salam’ and ‘Lauhpurush Sardar Patel ke Prerak Prasang’.

“It’s a privilege that a mainstream Hindi writer will be writing for the first time on any Northeast individual so far,” Hibu said.

Hibu who is also director of Helping Hands, an NGO, recently arranged for the body of a Jorhat-based man, Rupam Borah, who died of a heart attack in Delhi to be brought back to Assam.

Rupam, who was working in a factory at Gurgaon was single and his family in Jorhat did not have the pecuniary means to bring back the body.

Pranjal Borah, brother-in-law of Rupam said that Helping Hands arranged for a coffin and had helped to bring the body in a flight from Delhi to Guwahati and then to Jorhat by ambulance.

“We cremated him yesterday and it was a great help that we could bring him back to Jorhat,” Pranjal said.