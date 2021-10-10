Report after receiving some historical facts, papers: M’laya Dy CM

Joint visit carried out at disputed areas of Khanapara, Pilangkata clusters



HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Oct 9: Taking a step forward to resolve the vexed border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam, two regional committees on border disputes for Ri Bhoi district on Saturday conducted a joint visit to two clusters in Khanapara and Pilangkata.

During the spot inspection, the committees of both the state governments visited several villages – Mawiong, Barapathar, Pilangkata A, B, Maikhuli, Patharkuchi, Pahamkinshoh and Khanapara located along the Meghalaya-Assam border.

The Ri Bhoi committee led by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong and Kamrup (Metro) committee led by Assam’s cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika met the local residents to take their views.

Tynsong was accompanied by Dasakhiatbha Lamare, Sosthenes Sohtun and Mayral Born Syiem (all MLAs), MDC Victor Rani, along with the representatives of Hima Mylliem, Raid Marwet and the magistrates of the district.

On the other hand, Hazarika was accompanied by Atul Bora, MLA Dispur, magistrates and other officials.

Briefing the media after completing the exercise, Tynsong and Hazarika stated that the visit to these villages was held as a part of the commitment made by both the states to settle the border row.

According to the Meghalaya deputy chief minister, this was only a physical visit.

“We are not going to take any final decision here. We will have to get some historical facts, documents and others and accordingly, from both sides we will send the report to chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam,” Tynsong said.

Both the heads of the respective regional committees of Meghalaya and Assam also stated that the reports collected during the visit to these villages under Pilangkata-Khanapara Cluster will be submitted to the higher-ups of both the state governments.

It may be mentioned that the Assam and Meghalaya governments in August had decided to start settling the ‘less complicated’ areas of dispute along the 884.9 km border between them before moving on to the more complicated ones.

They also decided to form three regional committees each to first get the views of the people living in the disputed areas and prepare a recommendation within 30 days for a decision at the level of the chief ministers.

A decision on settling the border disputes permanently would be taken after all the differences are addressed.

