Reports of illegal tax collection surface against Sapkata police

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Jan 11: The drivers’ community of Gossaigaon sub-division expressed their strong resentment against the ritual of illegal tax collection by Sapkata police personnel while passing through the road. They alleged that the police personnel engaged at the outpost have been collecting illegal tax ranging from Rs 50 to 200 from every goods carrier including tractor, truck, tata magic etc.

The drivers on Monday appealed to the concerned authorities and the government to look into the matter at the earliest and take action against the corrupt officials.