Republic Day Journalism Award to Atin Das

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: Assam government will confer the Republic Day Journalism Award 2021 to senior journalist Atin Das at the State Level Republic Day celebration here on January 26.

The award, which is going to be presented under the aegis of the directorate of information and public relations (DIPR), carries one lakh rupees, a citation, a memento, an angabastra, a xoraai and gamosa.

Starting his journey as a stringer for a national daily in 1962, Atin Das edited a weekly named Barak published from Silchar from the year 1966. From 1970, he joined Saptahik Jugasankha as an executive editor and from 1990 to 2004 he worked as an editor of Dainik Jugasankha.

Later he was the chief editor of Sangbad Lahari published from Guwahati.

He worked as a correspondent of Malabar Herald, Dainik Basumati, Ananda Bazar Patrika, Assam Express, Hindustan Standard, Naba Bharat and Satyayug. He also worked as associate editor of Alok, Arunodaya and Dainik Gati.

Founder of Silchar Press Club, Atin Das has written more than 50 books and is also a popular columnist. He regularly speaks on media and contemporary issues in seminars at various Universities and other institutions.