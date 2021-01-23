Resolve boundary dispute through dialogue, NE states told

Northeast has potential to become big tourist hub: Amit Shah

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Jan 23: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked chief ministers of various Northeastern states to resolve inter-state boundary disputes amicably through bilateral talks between the concerned state governments.

The Union home minister was in Shillong earlier in the day to chair the 69th Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), the regional planning body. The meeting discussed all important issues related to development of the entire region including progress made so far in various development projects that are being implemented in different NE states.

Later talking to the media chief ministers of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, N Rio, Pema Khandu and N Biren Singh respectively admitted that the NE states were asked by Amit Shah to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue among themselves.

The chief ministers said that as most of the state have boundary disputes with Assam, such bilateral dialogue process will be given an impetus after next Assembly election in Assam likely to be held in April this year.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also informed that the state government through engagement of state police, paramilitary forces and security forces was trying its best to neutralize the activities of insurgent groups active in eastern districts of the state bordering Myanmar. He said Arunachal Pradesh doesn’t have home-grown insurgents but is affected by the activities of Naga rebel groups and insurgents from other NE states.

Earlier, addressing the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shilling Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Northeast on the world map and bringing progress and prosperity in the region.

Shah said whether it is natural beauty or rich cultural heritage, the region has immense potential to become a big tourism hub of our country.

“When Modi ji became the Prime Minister, he said in the very beginning that the development of India lies in the development of the Northeast. The region which was neglected for decades has witnessed unprecedented peace and development under PM Modi,” he said.

The home minister said that from increasing livelihoods to bringing several development projects, NEC has played a crucial role in fuelling the economic growth of the region.

The Union home minister said that the northeast was previously known for insurgency but today along with peace, good news flows out of the Northeast. By reaching out to small groups, the state governments have done the work of their disbanding.

Recently there was an agreement with the Bodos group and after many years of extremism the Bodos have joined the mainstream, he said adding that the Bru-Reang Agreement was also very important. “The land boundary disputes with Bangladesh were resolved in a very simple manner which would further enhance connectivity in the coming times,” he said.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma and Union minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh, who is the vice-chairman of the Council, received Shah at the helipad in Upper Shillong.

Except Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, governor Jagdish Mukhi and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, governors and chief ministers of six other northeastern states took part in the important plenary session of the NEC, a regional planning body.

A senior NEC official said that the home minister has asked chief ministers of the concerned northeastern states to resolve inter-state boundary disputes amicably through bilateral talks.