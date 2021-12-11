Results of HS Final Special Exam 2021 to be Declared Today

HT DESK

The results of Assam’s HS Final Special Examination 2021 organized by AHSEC will be announced by today 12 PM. Candidates waiting for the results must check the official website of AHSEC to find their respective mark sheets.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has informed through his Twitter handle that the results of the Higher Secondary final examination (Special) will be made available by today i.e. on Saturday 11 December 2021 at afternoon 12 PM.

The HS special examination was conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

He mentioned that the results will be available on the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council- ahsec.assam.gov.in.