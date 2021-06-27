Retired bank employee passes away 

HT Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR, June 26: Paziruddin Ahmed (Babul), a resident of Town Bantow, ward no. 14, North Lakhimpur town, passed away at 12:30 pm in the North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital on Thursday. He was 64. Family sources informed that he had died due to post-Covid complications. A few days ago, he was discharged from Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh after recovering from Covid-19 and from then, he has been staying in his own home, but he suffered from some physical problems so he was taken to the North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital, but he died there, family sources further informed.

Late Ahmed was a retired bank employee. He started his banking career at the United Bank of India (UBI, now Punjab National Bank), Bihpuria branch and retired from the UBI, Hatilung branch, North Lakhimpur on August 31. He leaves behind his wife and two sons, besides a host of relatives.