Retired headmaster Jiten Baruah felicitated

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, April 20: “Teaching is such a noble profession for which teacher deserves respect and honour and Jiten Baruah really deserves it” – Bina Hazarika, the first batch student of Danhi Balika Vidyapeeth who is also working as a teacher said.

She said this while participating in the felicitation programme of Jiten Baruah.

Notably, Danhi Balika Vidyapeeth which is around 7 km west from Mangaldai was established in 1980.

Jiten Baruah joined the noble profession in 1983 and got official retirement on February 28, 2021. A farewell programme was organised by the staff of the institution and the public to bid farewell to the retired Headmaster on the school premises on Tuesday.

In the programme Baruah was felicitated by Phulam Gamosa, Zapi and dozens of books.

After the programme Baruah was accompanied by the students, staff, school management committee and public to his village Kabikara.