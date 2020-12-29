Retired professor Anuj Borkakoti passes away

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 29: Retired college teacher Anuj Borkakoti, the younger son of noted Assamese poet known as ‘Sewali Kobi’ Ratna Kanta Borkakoti, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 72. Borkakoti first joined as an assistant teacher in Nagaon Dawson Higher Secondary and Multi purposes School in 1969.

Thereafter, he joined as an assistant professor in the Department of Physics in Nowgong College in 1973 and retired as senior professor from the college in 2009.

Following his demise, his mortal remains were brought to Nowgong College where teachers, students and other staff of the college condoled his demise and also paid floral tributes to him.

His demise was also condoled by various organisations including the district bodies of All Assam Journalists’ Union, Nagaon Press Club, AASU, AJYCP and dignitaries like local MLA Rupak Sarma, Former CM PK Mahanta, former minister Girindra Kr Boruah, social worker Abhijit Saikia, Natyapran Prasanta Sarma among others.