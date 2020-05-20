Returnees dominate 42 fresh-case list

Total cases now 157 ** Hiding Tablighi attendee tests positive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: An astounding 42 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 157.

The state also registered the fourth death on COVID-19 with the death of a cancer patient Amullya Kalita in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

Kalita died prior to detection of the disease. His swab sample was tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. On Monday, another Mumbai-returned cancer patient had died at GMCH.

Later, the health minister visited the family members of Kalita at Rangia. “I join them in this moment of grief and pray to God to grant them the strength to bear this loss,” Sarma tweeted.

“Alert – Three new #COVID + cases detected from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre. Now the total patient count goes to 157. I request all to maintain #SocialDistanacing, must wear masks, and wash your hands frequently,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Tuesday night.

At 7.45 pm, the minister tweeted, “Alert – 13 new #COVID + cases detected from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre. Now the total patient count goes to 154.”

All the 13 patients were being shifted to Mahendra Mohal Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) for treatment.

Several hours before, the minister tweeted, “Alert – 6 new #COVID + cases confirmed. Out of the 3 from Guwahati, 2 are related to a cancer patient who lost his life at GMCH (wife & daughter). 2 patients are from Karimganj and one from Sarusajai quarantine centre. Total patient count goes up to 141.”

Two patients are from Karimganj and one is from Sarusajai quarantine centre.

Notably, the wife and daughter of a cancer patient, who died at GMCH, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Two cases of COVID–19 positive detected at Kalakhuwa in Bokakhat on Tuesday. Manuwar Hussain and Babul Ali, who have been staying in quarantine centre at Kaziranga, have been found corona positive after test.

They had participated in Tablighi Jamaat and went to Haryana and after returning to Assam, hiding themselves at their own home. The district administration conducted raids and apprehended them before they were put in the quarantine centre at Kaziranga, where they are tested positive.

Two more youngsters, including a student of dental science Himashree Bora who returned to Nagaon and under special quarantine at her home, tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. With this the total number of positive cases in the district has gone upto three.

The girl student was being shifted to GMCH, officials of health department said adding that her house has been announced a containment zone.

Himashree, the daughter of a forest personnel and a senior nurse of Nagaon BP Civil Hospital, had reached Guwahati on May 15.

She was screened at the health check up camp set up at Sarusojai stadium and also collected her swabs samples by medical staff on the same day.

When no symptom of COVID-19 was found in her preliminary investigation, the health experts sent her to Nagaon under home quarantine.

Himashree and other family members, after reaching home, instead of following the strict health advices as well as guidelines of quarantine at home, allegedly visited market places, various shops and mixed up with many people in the town.

Similarly, her mother and father also attended hospital as well as their respective offices regularly for which people of the town and other staff of the hospital as well as forest office in which her father was working on, were in fear to be infected with the COVID-19.

Following the confirmation of the girl with COVID-19 positive, the district administration immediately sealed the entire location in and around of their residence at Amulapatty in Nagaon town and declared it as containment zone.

Simultaneously, district health services is in war preparations to find out all those people in detail who came in contact with the family directly as well as indirectly till filing of this report.

Earlier, one Azizul Haque Rahman (20) tested COVID-19 positive in Nagaon on Monday.

The 2nd COVID 19 positive patient of the district was Sankit Ghose, who hails from Santipur area at Haiborgaon.

The youth returned from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and was being quarantined at Am Palace at Nagaon since May 16.

He arrived at Lumding railway station on May 15 and was brought to Kandali Model Hospital in the wee hours on May 16 from where he was shifted to Am Palace on the same day. After he tested positive on Tuesday, he was immediately shifted to MMCH Hospital, the officials said.

Hojai district registered two COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday. The patient has been identified as Suffadin Ahmed (26) and his two-month old baby boy Mohammad Sartaj.

The family of three returned to Assam from Mumbai by a private vehicle on Sunday. Before reaching Hojai, their swab tests were done at Sarusujai Quarantine Centre in Guwahati after which they were sent to their residence at Debosthan in Murajhar for home quarantine.

“The two COVID-19 patients have been shifted to GMCH. The mother Taibu Nasa whose report turned negative and has also been sent to GMCH. Other members of the family are under home quarantine,” Hojai additional deputy commissioner Pankaj Deka said.

“The entire Debosthan area will be converted to containment Zone and all the other necessary measures are being taken by the administration.” he added.

With the report of one fresh case, the BTAD district headquarters Kokrajhar has reported its second day within a span of three days on Tuesday.

Sabbes Ali who hails from Falimari in Chapar under Dhubri district reached Srirampur border on May 12 after attending a Markaz at Kolkata in West Bengal. Later, along with 75 other migrant workers coming from various places were kept in Haraputa Girls ME School quarantine camp in Gossaigaon and after eight days he was found COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive on Tuesday.

On May 5, the first COVID-19 positive was reported in the district with one Ashan Ali of Ballamguri under Gossaigaon subdivision testes positive.