Revaccination to be given to domestic animals in forest village to stop spreading of Anthrax

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 9: Revaccination will be given from Thursday to the livestock and domestic animals of the villagers living adjacent to the Namsang area in Soraipung range of Joypur Reserve Forest of Dibrugarh.

The forest department has prohibited fishing in the reserve forest as a precautionary measure.

The villagers living near the forest area are in a fear of the fatal disease which killed a female elephant at the reserve forest.

“From tomorrow an awareness programme will start in the villages about the Anthrax disease and how to stop spreading of the outbreak,” a forest official said.

A female elephant carcass found at Namsang area in Soraipung range of Joypur Reserve Forest was suspected to be infected with Anthrax positive.

Anthrax is one of the most fatal diseases impacting elephants. It is a bacterium that causes high fever, shivering, ulcers and swellings.

Within one week two female elephants carcass was found at Namsang area in Soraipung range of Joypur reserve forest.

A sub-adult female carcass aged between 10 years was spotted. Within 36 hours another carcass of the elephant was found 500 meters away from the first one.

It has been suspected that both the elephants were from the same herd. According to a local villager, a seven to 12 elephant herd was recently spotted in the area.

WTI veterinarian Khanin Changmai said, “We have conducted autopsy of both the elephants and found the first elephant to be Anthrax positive. Both the elephants were burnt in front of forest officials.”