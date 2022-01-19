Revenue Dept Conducts Land Survey

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Jan 18: The Revenue department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) surveyed Khan Basti, under Khatkhati police station in Borjan Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency.

The officials recorded the number of houses that are built illegally by encroachers. During the survey, it has come out that most of the land is captured by one Monzul Haque who leased it out to others.

ARO, Nilutpal Ronghang, ASO, Dilip Teron, Revenue staff, CRPF, Charlie Company 20 Bn, DSP, Ravi Gill, SDPO of Bokajan, APS, John Das and others were in the team of officials.