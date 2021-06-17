Review meeting on flood preparedness held in Chirang 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 16: The Chirang district administration on Tuesday reviewed its flood preparedness measures with the heads of line departments in the presence of a representative from ASDMA (Assam state disaster management authority) as nodal officer for Chirang district, Biren Baishya.

In the review meeting held under the chairmanship of ADC, Chirang, Ajit Kumar Sarmah at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office at Kajalgaon, Baishya was given a brief overview of the district, previous year’s flood scenario, rescue and relief operation status, including various aspects in connection to the flood preparedness measures so far being taken by the district administration.

In his speech, terming the flood situation of Chirang district as flash flood due to the bordering district of Bhutan, the ADC, Baishya requested the ASDMA representative to provide basic requirements like 4 more rubber boats in addition to existing 6 rubber boats, rubber boots for lot mandals, megaphone, and to arrange and keep ready a special NDRF wing for Chirang stationed at Bongaigaon.

He hoped that with the infrastructures and materials available with the district administration, it could deal with the flood disaster in the current year.

Baishya said that he conducted a field visit with the circle officers and officials of water resources department to check the erosion affected embankments and proposed relief camp sites in the district. Sharing his observation of the field visit, he said that he would raise the issues of maintaining existing embankments of DRDA and agriculture departments at the higher level.

He said that repairing of these embankments still could not be done, due to lack of adequate funds with these departments.

During the meeting, considering the Covid situation he suggested setting up relief camps by strictly following the Covid protocols. He also asked officials to set up model relief camps, arranging facilities like running water, toilet facilities for both male and female separately, electricity, child friendly space, etc. He also asked to initiate steps for providing sanitary napkins to the girls and women relief camp inmates during the flood situation.