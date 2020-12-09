RFRI conducts training on bamboo charcoal production

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 9: More than 30 villagers from different villages of Rong bong ghat area, Karbi Anglong district participated in a training on bamboo charcoal and briquette production conducted by Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat on Wednesday.

The training programme was conducted by Dr Runumee D Borthakur, Principal Investigator of the project. Rain Forest Research Institute which covers the eight North East states works under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Environment.

Borthakur informed that the research Institute will organize another training programme on December 12 at the newly constructed brick kiln facility at Jilangso village, Karbi Anglong under the NMHS funded project on Bamboo Charcoal. “The centre was created in March this year and rural people of the area were using this facility to uplift their livelihood through bamboo charcoal and briquette production,” she said. Another centre with a brick kiln will be created under the NMHS funded project at Rong bong ghat, Karbi Anglong soon. “It is expected that the creation of such centres will definitely boost the livelihood of rural people and contribute towards the growth of rural economy villagers,” she further added.