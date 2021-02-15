RGU organises Tedx – Backstory

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 15: In an effort to locate the backstory of the present, Tedx Royal Global University brought together four luminaries from varied backgrounds 1st runner up miss world 2008 entrepreneur, model and actor Parvathy Omanakuttan, culinary historian, travel writer, author, gourmand and television host Dr Asish Chopra, National Institute of Design principal faculty interdisciplinary design studies Dr Shilpa Das, and biodiversity champion Rituraj Phukan, National Coordinator for Biodiversity, The Climate Reality Project India.

Phukan, spoke on his expeditions and explained how he experienced climate change at the polar frontiers. “Antarctica and the Arctic are the air-conditioners of the planet. What happens in these remote regions affects us all,” he added. Dr Das stated that disability is not a personal tragedy but social oppression. She went on to demonstrate through various examples and life experiences the ways society and culture disable people with disabilities. Omanakuttan spoke on food wastage, stereotyping women and how never to give up dreaming. Dr Chopra stated that food is a connecting point to understand culture and tradition. “Culture is influenced by food through various ways such as tradition, religion and family. Food has always brought people closer. These aspects are what makes us different from others and created a whole new society, as food can influence the way people eat and their religious practices,” he added.