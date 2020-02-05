Wednesday, February 5
Rhino horn recovered in Bokajan, one arrested

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Feb 5: In a major breakthrough, police have recovered a rhino horn from Amrajan area of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday. One person has been arrested in this connection.

During a routine checking, the police team recovered the horn from a motor cyclist in Amrajan area on National Highway 39.

One person identified as Lalkhomang Kipgen of Notun Basti has been arrested in connection it. Police also seized a motor bike bearing registration No WB20R3400 from the arrested person.

There has been an increasing trend in the illegal wildlife trade in the Bokajan and Khatkhati areas along Assam-Nagaland border. Recently, the police had recovered a pair of ivory from Balipathar area and arrested one person in connection.

Earlier in March, 2019, Khatkhati Police had arrested two youth from a restaurant along Nagaland border with an ivory tusk which was brought for sale for an amount of Rs 2.25 lakh.

