Rice Varietal Cafeteria inaugurated in Morigaon 

MORIGAON, July 23: Morigaon district agriculture officer (DAO) Arup Bora inaugurated a Rice Varietal Cafeteria (RVC) under Assam Agri-Business and Rural Transformation Project (APART) at Oujari Krishi Pam in Morigaon. Notably, RCVs are exhibitions of targeted rice varieties of a particular place and helps the farmers and other stakeholders to evaluate and select a sub-variety according to their needs. A total of 10 varieties of rice were inculcated during the RVC. DAO Arup Bora along with AO Deepjyoti Hazarika transplanted rice seedlings with the farmers while inaugurating the program. Bora said that such initiatives would surely help generate interest among the youth to take up various agricultural projects as their profession.