‘Rice Varietal Cafeteria’ inaugurated in Nazira 

District’s first RVC to boost paddy cultivation in Nazira

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 21: Nazira SDO (Civil) Sabyasachi Kashyap on Wednesday inaugurated a ‘Rice Varietal Cafeteria’ (RVC) under Assam Agri-Business and Rural Transformation Project (APART) at Chengdhora village. RCVs are exhibitions of targeted rice varieties of a particular place and helps the farmers and other stakeholders to evaluate and select a suitable variety according to their needs, which includes climate of the place, soil quality, irrigation facilities, etc. Notably, this is the first-ever RVC inaugurated in Sivasagar district and plans are afoot to establish more such RVCs in the district in the coming days.

A total of 10 varieties of rice were inculcated during the RVC. SDO (Civil) Kashyap transplanted rice seedlings with the farmers while inaugurating the program. Underlining the importance of such programs, Kashyap maintained that such initiatives would surely help generate interest among the youth to take up various agricultural projects as their profession. “Not only the youths would become economically self-sufficient, the economy of the region too would develop if farming is practiced through proper and scientific ways,” added Kashyap.

The ‘Rice Varietal Cafeteria’ initiative is an effective method for disseminating high-yielding varieties and improved technologies among rice farmers countrywide. RVCs also have been found effective in generating awareness among farmers in choosing the proper methods of cultivation. RVCs are generally conducted on government land or farmers’ fields where the farmers and stakeholders themselves compare and select one or more varieties that have been identified as suitable for growing on their lands.

The inaugural program was organised by the district agriculture office, Sivasagar in collaboration with Farmers’ information and Advisory Centre (FIAC), Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Nazira.