Rider and narcotics squad to prevent crime in Nagaon 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 23: Newly appointed superintendent of police, Nagaon Anand Mishra has constituted two special squads in the district to uproot the drugs menace as well as various crimes.

Narcotics squad and riders’ squad – these two special squads are active round the clock in the district, additional superintendent of police (headquarters) Dhruba Bora said on Sunday while addressing a press conference held at Nagaon police reserve.

ASP Bora said that during the last couple of days, the narcotics squad had launched a series of operations against drugs at various places in the district including Samaguri, Rupahihat, Dhing, Batadroba, Kampur and Nagaon town and arrested a dozen of drugs mafia as well as retailers from various pockets. Besides, the squad was able to seize various forms of narcotics like suspected heroin, brown sugar, capsules and a huge number of cough syrup bottles.

Similarly, the riders squad also arrested one criminal named Dipankar along with fake gold boat from Bhuyanpatty area in the town, he said adding further those ongoing frequent operations would be continued simultaneously against drugs and other forms of crimes for long in the district until and unless the issues come under control.

He however said that additional superintendent of police (border) Manash Saikia would supervise the riders’ squad while the narcotics squad would be supervised by the SP himself.