Three Farm Acts: Sonowal hails Centre’s step

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 1: “Farmers of North East will be the biggest beneficiaries of this new agricultural reforms by the Union Government”, said Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Food Processing RameswarTeli and other, Rijiju said that the three agriculture bills that have recently been passed by Parliament have been the biggest ever agricultural reforms for the welfare of the farmers of the country since Independence.

Rijiju said that these bills brought by the government will give freedom to the farmers and give them choice to sell their crop anywhere in the country. Rijiju Farmers to be free from grip of middleman

Both the houses of the Parliament last month passed the three bills namely — Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

“Complete freedom has been given to the farmers as there are no restrictions in selling their produce,” he said.

Elaborating further, the Union Minister said that the farmers would get mandatory support from state to strengthen the farm sector and to get more production. “This amendment will create a positive environment not only for farmers but also for consumers and investors and will help the country to become self-reliant,” he added.

Lauding Prime Minister’s commitment for doubling the farmers income by 2022, Rijiju said that these reforms have removed all manipulative role of middlemen which will very much benefit the farmers.

Teli said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking various steps for the benefit of the farmers and as part of those the Farm Bills have been passed which will provide sufficient safeguards to the farmers for the sale of crops anywhere as per their choice.

Welcoming the step taken by the Union Government for the empowerment of the farmers, Sonowal said that these new Acts will highly benefit the farmers of Assam as well as the farmers of the rest of the country.

The new legislations will enable the farmer to access modern technology, better seed and other inputs. It will reduce cost of marketing and improve income of farmers, he added.

Rijiju also took part in a seminar on the Empowerment of Farmers where Agricultural Experts, farmers, intellectuals and officials of the Department of Agriculture, Assam Government attended.