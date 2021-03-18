Ripun, Ajmal can be CM, but in Bangladesh: Himanta

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 17: Hitting out at the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha elder Ripun Bora and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo and Lok Sabha MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Bora and Ajmal can be chief ministers, but only in Bangladesh.

“All the people in Gohpur said—we will make Ripun Bora CM, but in Bangladesh,” Sarma said addressing an election rally at Barhampur HS School playground in Nagaon district on Wednesday.

He also said that Ripun Bora is riding on Ajmal’s arms only to be the chief minister of the state.

Sarma has been targeting the Congress for aligning with Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

Sarma said by forging an alliance with AIUDF, Congress has isolated themselves from the mainstream people of the state for 50 more years.

“By aligning with Ajmal, Congress has isolateda themselves from the mainstream people of Assam for another 50 years,” he said.

He explained that former chief ministers Tarun Gogoi and Hiteswar Saikia took 25 years to bring back the Congress to the mainstream.

“Congress alienated themselves from the people in 1983 when they had contested the so-called illegal elections,” he also said.

“Our entire issue is how can you align with Ajmal? You can’t side with a migrant Muslim who has not yet adopted Assamese culture fully. Give me a single instance where you have seen Ajmal in Bohag Bihu,” Sarma also said.

Sarma claimed that the BJP-led alliance will form the government at Dispur this time too.

Referring to the various flagship schemes and other development projects being initiated by the state government, Sarma said that due to the CAA agitation and the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the government had to waste almost two years, yet the government left no stone unturned for all round development of the state.

He said if BJP is voted to power, it will definitely provide government jobs to around one lakh unemployed youth of the state just before March, 2022 and it will be the first sixers of the new government at Dispur next.

Besides, more than 29 lakh youths will be covered under Re-SVAYEM scheme, Sarma said. Urging the people to vote for BJP candidate Jitu Goswami in Barhampur, Sarma promised that if the people of Barhampur elect Jitu Goswami, he will take all the responsibility for an all round development of the entire constituency.

BJP candidate for Barhampur constituency Jitu Goswami also addressed the gathering and appealed to all to vote for him.