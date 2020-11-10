Ripun Bora challenges Govt to arrest slogan shouter

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ video: APCC to file FIR against Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 9: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will file an FIR against finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for circulating a fake video on social media.

On November 6, Sarma on his Facebook page posted a video and said, “Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalist anti-national people who are shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ while they welcome MP Ajmal. This thoroughly exposes Indian National Congress which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth and nail. Jai Hind.”

The minister’s post went viral and created a wave of criticism from across the state. Facebook on Saturday flagged the video uploaded by Sarma on AIUDF supporters chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at Silchar Airport claiming it was ‘false information and checked by independent fact checkers. Significantly, the same controversial video was restored by the Facebook on Monday.

“If someone truly chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogan, it is a clear case of sedition. The miscreants should be arrested at the earliest. At the same time, it is our moral responsibility to urge the police to examine the authenticity of the same video. If it is not fairly investigated, such circulation will encourage others too,” APCC president Ripun Bora said addressing a press conference here on Monday.

“Sarma must clear whether the chanting was ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ or ‘Ajij Khan Zindabad’. If someone chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, why that accused has not been arrested so far,” Bora argued.

Expressing concern over the silence maintained allegedly by minister Sarma on the controversy, Bora added, “It has been three days, it is surprising to see why minister Sarma has not instructed the police to investigate the incident. Bora also argued why the video has not been sent to a forensic laboratory for a fair examination.”