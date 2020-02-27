Ripun doubts on Karbi blood of Tuliram, says he should take on Himanta on CAA

HT Bureau,

DIPHU, Feb 26: Launching a scathing attack on Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora Wednesday said that he has doubt on “Karbi blood” of Ronghang.

“CEM Tuliram Ronghang, I have doubt, If he is a Karbi at all, if he has Karbi blood, his DNA should be tested for Karbi blood. If he has Karbi blood why didn’t you counter Himanta Biswa Sarma on CAA,” Bora said addressing a public meeting on the occasion of Jana Jagaran Yatra of the party here.

“At a time when the youth are unemployed this law will bring people from three countries, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Through this law nearly 50 lakh people will be brought into the country and given establishment,” Bora said.

“If it is done so where will they make a living, then how our children and grandchildren live. Driving licence, voter ID, for admission of children in school we have to produce a lot of documents and if not our children will not be admitted in school. This law made that no document is needed,” he said.

Referring to the ST(H) status to the Bodos living in the hill districts, Bora said, “BJP has lied to the Karbis so that you support the law (CAA). BTR is given to the Bodos, we are glad. Why not to Karbi Anglong? Why the powers of district council are taken away? The Karbis as a Hills tribe avail of reservation in jobs but if another tribe is given the status of Hills Tribe how will the Karbi boys get employment? How will the Karbi girls get jobs?”

He appealed to the Bodos in Karbi Anglong to cooperate.

KADCC president Kharsing Enti, APCC secretary Durlav Chamua, Assam Pradesh Mohila Congress (APMC) president Nandita Das and others were present in the programme.

Congress took out Jana Jagaran Yatra- procession in Bakaliaghat town as well. The procession was taken out at 2pm. President, APCC, Ripun Bora attended the programme. The protest against CAA was from petrol pump to United Karbi Club premises.

The Congress continued its protest against amended citizenship law organising Jana Jagaran Yatra from Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) office to the main market on Wednesday.

Several hundreds of Congress workers led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora, KADCC president Kharsing Engti took part in the programme.