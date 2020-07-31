Ripun’s call from Nimati: Give farewell to ‘nimati kanya’

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, July 31: Leaders and workers of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) led by its president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora and former Jorhat MLA Rana Goswami on Friday organised “Jumla Diwas” at Majuli in protest against the BJP government’s failure to build a bridge from Majuli to mainland Jorhat during its five-years regime.

Bora told newspersons at Nimatighat here that they would undertake a protest journey on a boat from Nimatighat to Kamalabari in Majuli which was termed “Nimatighatot Nimati Kanyar bidai” meaning “the farewell of the silent bride” (Nimati Kanya).

Bora said that he was referring to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal as “silent bride” because he had never raised his voice to solve the problems of Assam but was only interested in protecting his own seat of chief minister.

“The Congress had begun the movement today to bid farewell to Sonowal. I appeal to the people of Majuli to oust him in the next assembly elections in 2021 as he had made false promises to them to get votes,” Bora said.

Bora further said that prior to the 2016 assembly elections, Sonowal had brought Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and with huge publicity and fanfare had laid the foundation stone of a bridge at Majuli which would connect the river island to mainland Jorhat.

Bora said that the move had brought dividends for Sonowal enabling him to win the seat as the bridge had been a long felt need of the people as it would have greatly shortened the arduous ferry trip to and from the island.

The foundation stone had been laid on February 27, 2016 just prior to the Assam Assembly elections.

Bora further said that he had raised the question in Parliament as to when the bridge would be built but had been given the reply that there was no development in this regard.

Rana Goswami too added his voice to the protest stating that the Centre never intended to build the bridge has till date they had not made a detailed project report. The Congress activists shouted slogans against Modi and Sonowal.

On August 3, Congress will organise a “Pratarana Diwas” in protest against the BJP-led government’s failure to tackle the floods which has already taken 80 lives.