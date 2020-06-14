Rituparna’s murder sparks outrage, CID probe ordered

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: Various organisations took to the streets demanding justice for Rituparna Pegu who was murdered at Noonmati area of the city on Friday forcing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to order a probe by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday.

Rituparana, a 24-year-old youth was killed by a group of around five people, including a minor, following an argument that took place at a shop in Noonmati. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Rituparna was an employee of the shop, Arman Home Furnishing, before he lost his job due to the lockdown. Rituparna Pegu entered in an argument with Hussain Ali, who stabbed him in the back.

Pegu was then rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have already arrested 5 people in connection with the incident.

“@GuwahatiPol arrested 5 persons viz. Hussain Ali, Dulal Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Manuwara Khatun & Arman Ali for murder of a 26 yrs old person at Noonmati on 12 Jun 2020. A case vide Noonmati PS C/no. 294/20 u/s 147/148/149/302 IPC registered and investigation is on. @assampolice,” Guwahati Police tweeted on Saturday.

People in thousands gathered in front of Arman Home Furnishing in Noonmati area of the city. They also protested outside the Noonmati Police Station. The entire incident was recorded in CCTV.

“There should be fast track justice for Rituparna and the murderers should be hanged. We demand the government to take swift action on this sad incident,” said one of the local residents.

“The license of the shop should be immediately cancelled and the person should be booked,” said one Noonmati resident.

Several Mising organisations took to the streets to protest against brutal murder of Rituparna on Saturday. The protesting organisations gheraoed Noonmati Police Station demanding capital punishment to the murderers.

“The culprits should be hanged till death. We demand a fast-track court for the case,” said an angry local. “We want immediate action. After Sanatan Deka, Rituparana Pegu has been killed brutally. Why our indigenous people are being targeted? There must be a conspiracy behind this,” said a protester.

Mising students’ body Takam Mising Porin Kabang (TMPK) has also staged protest against the incident. Social media platforms too have been witnessing widespread outrage and anguish over the gruesome murder. After the killings of Sanatan Deka and Debasish Gogoi, the murder of Rituparana has rocked the state again.