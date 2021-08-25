RNB Civil Hospital ready to combat third wave of Covid-19

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 24: Kokrajhar Rupnath Brahma (RNB) Civil Hospital is fully prepared to combat the ensuing third wave of Covid-19 with all necessary arrangements done at Covid care centres across the district.

The third wave of Covid-19 is expected to arrive mid-September and will reach its peak in the first half of October. The third wave is also expected to affect the kids.

An all-sufficient ICU and children wards have been set up at RNB Civil Hospital for the imminent third wave. The hospital authority and health department have been jointly monitoring all necessary preparedness for setting up of ICU and children wards.

On Tuesday, superintendent of RNB Civil Hospital Kokrajhar, Dr AS Sharma said that necessary steps and preventive measures have been initiated in the hospital for combating the Covid situation in the hospital.

“We are fully ready to combat the third wave of Covid-19 situation in the district and necessary preventive strategies are being taken care of,” Dr Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the Oxygen plant which was set up in the RNB Civil Hospital Kokrajhar, is running well and is generating 200 litre per minute (LPM) oxygen every day without fail since June 25.

