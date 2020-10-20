RNPC appreciates Naga Hoho

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 19: Rengma Naga Peoples’ Council (RNPC) expressed its gratitude to the Naga Hoho team which visited the Rengma Nagas in Assam on October 12 to interact with the elders and leaders of Rengma people with a call for unity and reiteration of Naga brotherhood.

Though geographically distanced and isolated from our fellow Naga brothers, it is very encouraging to see that the Naga Hoho is committed to the cause of “unifying the Naga family” and strengthening brotherhood that they are reaching out to all the Nagas as a family and not leaving behind any member of the Naga family even under difficult and trying circumstances.

“As our people engage with the GoI through our different organisations and leaders for securing our common aspirations, it is of utmost importance that we the Nagas stand together with our protagonists and support them in achieving the same in peace and with honour,” RNPC said in a statement here on Monday.

“We shall not let our petty misunderstandings, the artificial boundaries and selfish motives sabotage the hard earned opportunity duly paid with the blood and sacrifices of our brothers and sisters over the years of struggle. It is time we roar the aspirations of our forebearers in unison,” it said.

“We firmly believe that the way Naga Hoho is working tirelessly for all the Nagas under the sun irrespective of man-made boundaries, God will surely listen to our prayers to live as a one big family without boundaries to divide us. We the Rengma Nagas of Assam as a family stand with the Naga Hoho in its endeavour to unify the Nagas,” it added.