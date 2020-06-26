Road connectivity disrupted in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 26: Road connectivity between Bhur Tinali and Bengtal area under Runikhata police station in Chirang district was disrupted on Friday due to the PWD road damaged at Uttar Dakhingao village.

According to locals, the PWD road has been damaged at Uttar Dakhingao village due to overflowing of irrigation canal in the area. The incessant rains have washed away the road which also led to the damage of the paddy field covering an approximate area of 24 hectares. “Concerned department officials rushed to the spot and started the repair works,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, the artificial floods have affected road communication as well as commuters in Kokrajhar town and its adjoining areas since Thursday evening due to incessant rain fall.

Notably, the incessant rains since few days in the region, several road communications have been affected creating resentment among residents at various places in Kokrajhar town.

Citizens in Kokrajhar town, have been facing hardships due to the artificial floods. “Even though, there is a drainage system along the town, yet artificial floods have ravaged the roads. It is happening due to the blockage of drainage system. People are living under water at various wards under Kokrajhar Municipality Board,” said a citizen at New Colony in Kokrajhar town. On the other hand, the Longa River at Dotma has eroded nearby embankment due to river water flowing above the danger mark.