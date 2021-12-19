Road Construction Damages Drinking Water Project

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 18: About a hundred households along the Dhodar Ali Rajabari and Majbari connecting road under Borahibari GP are now deprived of drinking water for over a fortnight as the contractors engaged in the construction of the road have damaged the water supply lines and taps with the loaded trucks and dumpers. Chintamoni Baruah, chairman, Sensuwa Baruah Water Supply Project Coordination Committee on behalf of the affected people submitted petition to the assistant executive engineer, PWD Roads, and revenue circle officer, Amguri on Wednesday to stop construction works and repair the damage caused to the water supply lines. The society lodged an FIR in Halowating PS to take action against the contractors allegedly destroying public property.