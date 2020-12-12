Road construction inaugurated at Barpeta

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Dec 12: A path, at Bhella GP of Barpeta development Block, from Faruk Ali House to Balasor Tiniali which is to be paved with concrete blocks, is inaugurated by Nabibar Rahman, a social activist.

The road is to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 7 lakhs with the capital of 14th Finance Commission.

While inaugurating the construction of the scheme, Rahman said that the village Bhella is witnessing development recently. But in comparison to other places it is yet to be developed socially, economically and intellectually.

In this regard, the government should implement various schemes for the betterment of the people of Bhella.