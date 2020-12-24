Road infrastructure key to stimulate economic development: CM

Sonowal launches road project at Dhakuakhana

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled a project to mark the beginning of construction work of 9.50 km road from Bebejia Chariali to Barshamukh to be built under RIDF-XXVI-SOPD-G of the year 2020-21 at Bebezia in Dhokuwakhana on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion chief minister Sonowal also said that development of a society sans a well-coordinated network of roads is not possible. Therefore, immediately after coming to power his government has taken decision to give a facelift of the existing roads and make new roads to connect all the villages in the state.

He further said that roads are the facilitators of economic progress and his government is strengthening road infrastructure of the state to stimulate economic development. He also appealed to local residents of Dhokuwakhana to extend all cooperation towards the successful completion of the road project connecting Bebejia and Barshamukh areas to facilitate rapid development of road communication.

Sonowal said that his government has already allotted land pattas to more than one lakh people to ensure land rights of the indigenous people of the state. He also said in the coming January, government would allot land pattas to one lakh more indigenous beneficiaries of the state.

Minister of state for panchayat and rural development Naba Kumar Doley, MP Pradan Baruah and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Later chief minister Sonowal inaugurated the main gate leading to Sri Sri Basudev Than Norowa Satra at Dhokuwakhana Sub Division. He also visited the Satra and paid his obeisance at the altar and prayed for wellbeing and welfare of all sections of the society.