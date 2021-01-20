Road Safety Month celebrates

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Jan 20: A walkathon on the eve of the 32th National Road Safety Month (NRSM) was organised by the Morigaon District Transport Office (DTO) at Morigaon town on Wednesday.

The walkathon was participated by students’ NCC, Scout and office bearers which started from the premises of the District Transport Office (DTO) and moved across the town making people aware on frequent road accidents caused by carelessness.

Earlier, a meeting was held which was presided over by the DTO-Bapan Kalita.

The 32th National Road Safety Month (NRSM) began from January 18 last and will conclude on February 17.