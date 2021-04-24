Roll out third phase vaccination safely and speedily: Sonowal to DCs

CM takes stock of Covid situation in Nagaon, Hojai and Morigaon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 23: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged the deputy commissioners of Nagaon, Hojai and Morigaon to ensure safety and speed while rolling out the third phase of vaccination drive starting from May 1.

In view of the surging Covid cases in the state Sonowal on Friday was taking stock of the Covid situation in Central Assam.

Taking review of the Covid-19 situation in the state with particular emphasis on Nagaon, Hojai and Morigaon districts on Friday at the Circuit House of Nagaon, Sonowal asked the DCs to generate total awareness among the people on vaccinations and tests.

He also asked them to have a constant monitoring on the availability of oxygen in their respective territory. Sonowal also took stock of the available health infrastructure to contain the Covid infections in the districts.

He also pointed out that since large number of people will turn up for the third phase of vaccination starting on May 1, the DCs must take adequate steps to ensure safety of all.

Stating that while extensive testing will help in identifying infected people and leading to give them medical intervention if required, Sonowal exuded confidence that doses of vaccination will shield the people in general from the potential threats of the virus.

He, therefore, asked the DCs to finalise a broad roadmap and identify the areas where there are more infected people to organise testing as well as vaccination drives in their respective districts. Sonowal also stressed on home isolation of the Covid positive cases and maintain a constant surveillance on them to determine the need of immediate medical attention.

Sonowal also said that in view of the mutation of the virus and susceptibility of public to infection, people should adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.

He, therefore, asked the DCs to take the help of all stake holders involved in fighting against the pandemic including popular personalities to generate awareness among the public. He also asked the DCs and joint directors of health to take adequate steps for ‘testing facilities’ for the truck drivers from other states coming to their districts.

Sonowal also reviewed the steps taken by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to ensure adequate supply of essential commodities in the districts.

He also asked DCs to carry out inspections by authorised functionaries to stop any designs of hoarding. He also asked them to check any vested steps of price rise.

Minister for water resources Keshab Mahanta, minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika, Nagaon DC Kavita Padmanabhan, Hojai DC Sadnek Singh, Morigaon DC Simarekha Bhuyan, superintendents of police, joint directors of health and other senior officers of the government were present during the meeting.