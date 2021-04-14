Rongali Bihu festivity grips Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, APRIL 13: People from all sections of the society were seen busy in markets to buy essential items needed for celebration of Rongjali Bwisagu or Rongali Bihu in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Rongali Bihu.

Bodo women vendors were seen selling several edible herbal vegetables including Gwkha-Gwkwi (Teetha-Tenga), meetha, etc. which are found in the wild.

The Bodo community traditionally eats those herbs and vegetables during the Rongjali Bwisagu or Rongali Bihu.

Bodo women expressed that they become very excited about Rongjali Bwisagu or Rongali Bihu arriving in the state.

“We become very excited to be a part of the celebration of Rongjali Bwisagu or Rongali Bihu in our life as Bwisagu or Bihu brings us a moment of joy and merry making amidst day to day chores,” said a Bodo woman in Kokrajhar.

Market going citizens said that they have purchased several edible herbal vegetables to celebrate the Rongjali Bwisagu or Rongali Bihu or Bisuwa festival.

Meanwhile, necessary preparation and arrangements were so far completed on the occasion of the Baukhhungri Festival at Baukhhungri hills near Harinaguri in Kokrajhar beginning from Wednesday.

The festival is organised by the BTC Tourism department to celebrate the festival in the state.

People in large numbers come forward to participate in the festival which is regarded as the biggest festival celebration in BTC districts.