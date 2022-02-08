Rongali Bihu To Be Celebrated Without Any Restrictions: Assam CM

Assam To Be Covid Curbs Free From Feb 15

Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI): Assam will withdraw all Covid-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved with the number of cases declining, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

School board examinations, municipal elections, by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls will be held over the next two months, Sarma announced at a press conference here.

Students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccine, he said.

There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said.

Wearing masks will be mandatory at all places, he added.

Sarma also announced that his government has decided to provide Bihu committees a financial aid of Rs 1.5 lakh to organise the functions for seven days so that they do not collect donations from traders and businessmen who have suffered huge losses due to the pandemic.

Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in the state without any restrictions, he said.

“We have decided to provide financial aid to the Bihu committees who have been organising functions for more than ten years to reduce the financial burden on traders and businessmen,” the chief minister said.

The deputy commissioners have prepared a list of such committees and the aid will be provided accordingly, he said.

“We all want to celebrate Bihu in a manner that artists, organisers and people enjoy together,” Sarma said.

The chief minister, meanwhile, said that 762 personal security officers (PSOs) who were attached to politicians and important personalities in the state have been withdrawn in the recent past.

On the advice of the Security Advisory Committee, set up to review threat perceptions, people belonging to different political parties and others have given up their PSOs without objection, Sarma said.

A total of around 2,000 PSOs are expected to be withdrawn in the days to come and “this will help us in getting two new battalions,” he said.

The chief minister said this after a cabinet meeting on January 1 that his government took a decision to bring in a new policy for deployment of PSOs in the state, and their services would no longer be a ‘status symbol’.

The security advisory committee would review the allotment of PSOs except for those in constitutional posts or in positions which require cover, he had said.

Four battalions of the Assam Police, comprising 4,240 personnel, were earlier engaged as PSOs, with half of them allotted to politicians.