Rongbong Terang award for Dr Nagen Saikia

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 31: Retired Professor in the Assamese Department of Dibrugarh University (DU), noted writer, former MP and former president, Asam Sahitya Sabha, Dr Nagen Saikia will be conferred with the 4th Rongbong Terang Integration Award at Bakalia HS School on January 12.

The award was instituted by the owner of Chingthur Publication, Bisojyoti Hazarika. The award includes a cash award, Karbi traditional turban and traditional jacket, sorai and a citation.

“Chingthur Publication has instituted Rongbong Terang Integration Award in the name of Padmashree Rongbong Terang for promoting national integration, peace and brotherhood among all sections of the people,” Hazarika said addressing a press conference at office of District Press Club of Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

The first recipient of the award was artist and litterateur Dr Birendra Nath Dutta. It was conferred to the retired chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh government and renowned Assamese litterateur Yesash Dorjee Thongshi and in the third year was conferred to renowned journalist and writer Homen Borgohain.

Hazarika informed that in previous years the award was presented on January 13 on the occasion of birthday of Padmashree Rongbong Terang, but as Magh Bihu falls on the same date, this time it has been brought to January 12.

Assam Poetry Society will also bring out a poem on the life of Terang. Journalist and member of Rongbong Terang Integration Award Selection Committee, Sanju Borah was also present in the press meet.