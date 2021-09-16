Rongbong Terang releases book

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Sept 15: The former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Padmashree Rongbong Terang released a book ‘Angreji aur Hindi Lekhan Paddhati’ at his residence in Diphu on Wednesday.

The book is written by Shyamsundar Chauhan and edited and published by Samraj Chauhan. The former professor of Diphu Government College, Rongbong Terang appreciated the writer and the publisher for bringing out the book and congratulated them.

Padmashree Terang said that the book may create a revolution in the field of education in Assam. He said that tips on writing English and Hindi through a scientific method is the main objective of the book.

Shyamsundar Chauhan said the children can develop their writing through the book. He hoped that the book would benefit children.

