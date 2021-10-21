Rongchingrum ISKCON stages protest over B’desh violence

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 20: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) under India Tribal Care Trust (ITCT), Rongchingrum staged a demonstration in front of Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park here against violence on religious minorities in Bangladesh and made an appeal to the United Nations to issue a condemnation on the violence.

The vice-president of ISKCON, Rongchingrum, Anil Terang speaking to media persons said, “Our protest today is against the attack on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. On behalf of ISKCON, Karbi Anglong has condemned the incident. We urged the believers of Sanathan dharma around the world to come together to protest the incident. We also appealed to the secretary general of the United Nations Organization (UNO), Antonio Guterres to constitute an enquiry into the incident in Bangladesh.”

In a memorandum addressed to the secretary general, UNO, Antonio Guterres through the DC, Karbi Anglong, said on October 17 a mob of more than 200 entered our ISKCON Naokhali premises and unleashed terror for three hours. One of the devotees Parth Das was killed and many were missing. His body was found floating in the temple pond the next day. He was brutally murdered with sharp weapons. Many were critically injured and fighting for their lives.

The ISKCON temple was completely vandalised and many portions have been completely burnt. 150 houses near ISKCON temple were looted and vandalised.

The ISKCON, Rongchingrum appealed to the secretary general, UNO, Antonio Guterres to condemn the incident and send a UN delegation to study the ground reality in Bangladesh.