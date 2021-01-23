Ronghang distributes Rs 30,000 under Re- SVAYEM scheme

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 22: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang ceremonially distributed cheques of Rs. 30,000 as the first instalment of Redesigned Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (Re- SVAYEM) scheme to local youth for income generation activities in a function held at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso, here on Friday.

The function was organised by district administration of Karbi Anglong.

Distributing the cheques Ronghang said, “It is a state government flagship scheme for developing income generation activities among youth.

In Karbi Anglong, a total of 2,304 youth from 273 SHGs will benefit from the scheme. Under the Re-SVAYEM scheme, Self-Help Groups (SHG) comprising of five or 10 boys and girls are being formed so that they can generate various livelihood activities. Each SHG will get financial assistance of Rs 50,000. The first instalment is Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 in the second instalment.”

He asked the beneficiaries to make proper use of the money of Re- SVAYEM scheme for income-generating activities.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CEM said, “Modi-led BJP government has launched several schemes for development of various sections of people. In Karbi Anglong, various Central and state sponsored schemes are being implemented and the people have benefited from it.”

Regarding Diphu Medical College, CEM said, “Construction of Diphu Medical College & Hospital has been done with an amount of Rs 194 crore. It is completed now and classes will start from February 2. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and health minister Himanta Biswas Sarma will formally inaugurate the classes.”

He also said, “In Hamren, a 200 bedded hospital and civil hospital in Bokajan will be set-up. In Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, 1,071 km PWD roads have been improved. In Karbi Anglong there was only one government college, but now the state government has set up one more government college at Deithor. Four residential schools have been sanctioned and Rs 24 crore has been sanctioned for construction of the said schools.”

The CEM said Thongnokbe College, Dokmoka, Howraghat College, Rukasen College, Bakulia, Eastern Karbi Anglong College, Sarihajan, Rangsina College, Donkamukam have been provincialised.”

The function was attended by MP Horensing Bey, KAAC deputy chairman Ritesh Enghi, EMs, MACs, deputy commissioner Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha and principal secretary Sanjeeb Kumar Das.