Rongker performed in Karbi villages

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 5: Karbi villages performed Rongker–worship to Hemphu– the Almighty for peace and prosperity in the localities. The Karbis observe Rongker either on January 5 or February 5.

KAAC Council Colony observed Rongker on Wednesday. Hemphu, Mukrang and Rasinja were offered goat and hen.

Local deities Inglongkiri Ariso than, Diphu than, than murti and Arlok than were also offered sacrifices. Traditional priests and village headman Dhonsing Teron, Bimal Ch. Bey, Rupsing Ronghang and Ramsing Teron performed the sacrifices.

The whole colony members came together at Rongker ground and assisted cutting and washing vegetables, cleaning and chopping pork and mutton, dressing chickens and cooking rice, curry and meat. In the evening a community feat was held.