Rongpur Sahitya Sabha session held

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 15: Rongpur Sahitya Sabha observed the annual session in its office near Sivasagar Borpukhuri on Monday.

Dipali Bhattacharjya Barua presided over the meeting, those present felicitated educationist Khagendranath Bhunyan and social worker Niraja Sharma.

Speaking as the guest speaker, noted educationist and writer Dr Bharati Dutta stressed the importance of research and study of life, nature and books for serious creative works. Rongpur Sahitya Sabha also presented its annual academic award to Geetashree Kalita (Jorhat) who got the highest marks in Assamese in Dibrugarh University MA examinations last year.